Jaguars’ Cam Little hits a 70-yard field goal in an exhibition game against the Steelers

Jacksonville's Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal to end the first half against Pittsburgh in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Logan Cooke during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Logan Cooke during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal to end the first half against Pittsburgh in a preseason game on Saturday night, a kick that would have broken the NFL record had it happened during the regular season.

Little and the Jaguars celebrated widely as the half ended with the Steelers leading 14-9. Rookie sensation Travis Hunter was one of the first to greet him on the field, body-bumped each other in midair.

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker holds the NFL mark, having made a 66-yarder at Detroit in 2021.

Little, a sixth-round draft pick from Arkansas in 2024, made 27 of 29 field-goal attempts as a rookie and all 27 extra points. His long was 59 yards.

He seemed to know his latest one was good from the onset. He watched intently and pumped his fist as it slid a little left and cleared the crossbar by several yards — far enough that the ball boy caught it in the air.

