Jaguars are taking a cautious approach with 2-way star Travis Hunter in preseason game at the Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to be cautious with two-way star Travis Hunter in their preseason game…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to be cautious with two-way star Travis Hunter in their preseason game at New Orleans on Sunday.

Although coach Liam Coen said Saturday that starters would play against the Saints, the Jaguars declined to commit to getting Hunter on the field after he sustained an upper-body injury during a scrimmage Thursday. Hunter is expected to go through pregame warmups inside the Superdome before the team determines his playing status.

The Heisman Trophy winner was held out of a walk-through Friday as a precaution. He was on the field for the hourlong session and carried a play-calling sheet while following the action closely.

Hunter played on offense and defense, totaling 18 snaps, in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh last Saturday. He also played both ways during a sloppy scrimmage five days later before crashing hard to the ground while defending a deep pass late.

The scrimmage included 10 penalty flags, at least seven dropped passes, an interception and a few more balls that nearly got picked. It was the kind of performance that surely factored into Coen’s decision to get his starters — including quarterback Trevor Lawrence — back on the field against the Saints.

“That’s fatigue,” Coen said. “That’s lack of concentration when you’re getting fatigued and tired. Every time we come out, they go hard.”

Hunter was one of 10 players held out of practice this week because of injuries, joining right guard Chuma Edoga, right tackle Anton Harrison, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, defensive lineman Maason Smith, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, safety Caleb Ransaw, linebacker Jalen McLeod and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.