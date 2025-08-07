Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward arrested for second time in two months

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant, according to the Montgomery…

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant, according to the Montgomery County Jail records.

This was second arrest in two months for the 34-year-old Ward. He also was arrested June 12 at his home in Magnolia, Texas, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman.

It was unclear if the second arrest was related to the first.

Ward has been on the Texans’ physically unable to perform list and has not taken part in training camp. He agreed to a one-year extension through this season

If he plays for Houston, it will be Ward’s third season with the team. He played his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

