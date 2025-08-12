Giants’ Malik Nabers, who has been dealing with a toe injury, sits out joint practice at the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers did not participate in the New York Giants’ first of two joint practices…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers did not participate in the New York Giants’ first of two joint practices against the Jets on Tuesday, and coach Brian Daboll was not forthcoming about details surrounding the top wide receiver’s status.

Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury that caused him to miss spring workouts, though Daboll at the time called it “nothing serious.” The 22-year-old continues to manage it in training camp, sitting out the end of 11-on-11 drills at practice last week, not taking part in an ensuing pregame walkthrough practice and not playing in the exhibition opener at Buffalo last weekend.

Daboll has been tight-lipped about injuries since camp began last month, and that continued with questions about whether Nabers was out because of the toe ailment and if he was concerned.

“I’m not going to get into injuries,” Daboll said. “He’s rehabbing, and he’s doing everything he can do to get back.”

The Giants start the season in less than four weeks at Nabers’ good friend and former LSU teammate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson downplayed not having Nabers on the field.

“Malik and I have gotten a lot of time together,” Wilson said. “I trust his work ethic, his ability to get open. Obviously, I’ve spent a lot of time with him throwing a football. When he is out there, when he has been, we’ve been lights-out on everything that we’ve done. I think he’s been special for us.”

Wilson praised fellow receivers Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson and singled out Zach Pascal and rookie Beaux Collins for making plays in Nabers’ absence. But there’s little arguing that New York’s offense loses a lot if Nabers is unavailable when the games start to matter.

“Everybody’s kind of contributing,” Wilson said. “That’s what we need. We want to facilitate the ball to the right guy at the right time, and we want to be able to do that and obviously Malik’s a key part to that.”

Cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Tre Hawkins also did not practice against the Jets, along with rookie running back Cam Skattebo, wideouts Jalin Hyatt and Da’Quan Felton and guard Evan Neal. Phillips was injured in the Bills game, while Daboll did not want to share details about Hyatt not being out there.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from foot surgery, did not make the trip, according to Daboll, who said the 26-year-old offensive lineman is rehabbing and “getting better every day.”

Winston speaks up

After the Giants’ offense got off to a rough start against the Jets’ defense on Tuesday, veteran QB Jameis Winston gathered teammates together for an animated address. He may wind up being third on the depth chart behind Wilson and rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart, but Winston has not been shy to let his voice be heard this summer.

Wilson said he deferred to Winston to deliver the message that time.

”He’s got those great motivational speeches,” Wilson said. “Jameis and I, we both (have) a lot of experience, a lot of understanding of what we want to do, how we want to motivate, how do we want to lead. I think that’s important.”

