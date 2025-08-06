Giants’ defensive line is determined to live up to the hype and high expectations

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dexter Lawrence set out to quiet the chatter minutes after the first practice of New…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dexter Lawrence set out to quiet the chatter minutes after the first practice of New York Giants training camp. The veteran defensive tackle had already challenged his fellow players not to listen to the outside noise.

“They want to talk about our D-line and all this,” Lawrence said, “but we haven’t done anything yet.”

Linebacker Brian Burns shared the same thought process a few days later, with a little more profanity tossed in, acknowledging what the formidable front looks like on paper. And while adding No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter to a group already featuring Lawrence, Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux has the potential to make this an elite pass rush, those involved are quick to insist they need to prove it first.

“Everything looks good with the names that we have and the potential and this and that,” Burns said. “It’s all on us. We can take this as far as we want to go.”

Teammate Darius Muasau called it “the best D-line in the NFL right now,” which is lofty praise that can get tossed out there in the dog days of summer with camps in full swing and before any meaningful games are played. Even the exhibition season might not be an indication of what the unit can do.

That will get tested in September with the gauntlet of opening at NFC East rivals Washington and Dallas and at home against defending AFC champion Kansas City, followed by then Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Brian Daboll, among many others, is looking forward to seeing how Lawrence, free agent signing Roy Robertson-Harris, Thibodeaux, Burns and Carter handle hefty expectations.

“Hype doesn’t get you anywhere,” Daboll said this week. “Action does. So, whatever people think or they say, good or bad, the only thing that really matters is how we go about our business and ultimately producing when it matters.”

Even tying for the worst record in the league last season at 3-14 — the 30th-ranked offense shouldered a bigger slice of that blame — only seven teams had more sacks than the Giants’ 45.

Lawrence set a career high with nine, Burns was next with 8 1/2 and Thibodeaux figures he should have had more than 5 1/2 with so many half-sacks part of his total.

“Probably would’ve been, you guys can do the math, maybe seven or eight if I were to finish those,” Thibodeaux said. “Just making sure that I get everything I deserve this year.”

Burns noticed a positive change in Thibodeaux at some point last season, which has continued into camp. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Wednesday he routinely shows clips of the 2022 No. 5 pick running to the ball as an example to other players.

“K.T. has impressed me about how he handles himself in the building,” Burns said. “He gets in early (and) he does his thing. All in all, he flipped that switch last year, so I expect big things from K.T.”

The organization — and bettors — expect big things from Carter, too. He’s a heavy favorite at less than 3-1 on BetMGM Sportsbook to be AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after 12 sacks in 16 games in his final college season at Penn State, during which he also led the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision in tackles for loss.

“He’s going to be put in positions to succeed, and that’s just due to the guys we have on the line,” Burns said. “Me, Dex, K.T., he’s going to have 1 on 1s. He’s going to have opportunities to show what he can do.”

Bowen, going into his second season running New York’s defense, is putting the onus on himself and his staff to find ways to get impact players on the field in the correct situations. That might mean Burns, Thibodeaux and Carter all lining up on an obvious passing down to show what they all can do.

“We’ve got to make sure we do a good job of finding ways to utilize them,” Bowen said. “To have three guys that can roll and play and do different things for us, it really opens up the creativity for us.”

Nabers says he’s ‘fine’

After not participating in all of team drills at practice Wednesday, top receiver Malik Nabers said he was fine and called it part of the plan devised by coaches and trainers.

Asked if it was about managing his lingering toe injury, the second-year pro said it was about everything. It’s unclear how much, if any, Nabers will play in the preseason opener Saturday at Buffalo.

Hudson leaves

With standout left tackle Andrew Thomas still on the physically unable to perform list and rehabbing to return from surgery in October for a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, James Hudson has been filling in that spot with the first-team offense. That is, until midway through practice Wednesday.

Hudson left the field with training staff and did not return. Rookie Marcus Mbow, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, took over in Hudson’s absence.

