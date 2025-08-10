Giants’ Brian Daboll went viral for making ‘6 7’ reference. No, he didn’t learn it from Jaxson Dart

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Daboll went viral on social media this weekend for referencing a meme that originated on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Daboll went viral on social media this weekend for referencing a meme that originated on TikTok in his news conference after the New York Giants beat Buffalo in each team’s preseason opener.

The Giants’ fourth-year coach was talking after the game Saturday about rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart being hard on himself by calling his performance “mid.”

“You got to ask him about what ‘mid’ means,” Daboll said, before casually dropping in “6 7″ at the end of his answer.

The lyric from the Skrilla song “Doot Doot (6 7)” has become a popular phrase for younger generations. Asked Sunday on a video call with reporters if he learned it from Dart or his kids, Daboll smiled and said, “My kids.”

Dart, who just turned 22, showed promise in his NFL exhibition debut, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. The organization hopes Dart is New York’s QB of the future after trading back into the first round of the draft and selecting him with the 25th pick.

“He’s someone that I enjoy coaching and have a very good relationship with and see a lot of positive signs,” Daboll said of Dart. “I said: ‘I’m proud of you tonight. You did some good things.’”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.