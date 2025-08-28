Giants aim to be more competitive after revamping at QB following 3-14 season

New York Giants (3-14) Expectations There is nowhere to go but up for the Giants after cutting ties with once-franchise…

New York Giants (3-14)

Expectations

There is nowhere to go but up for the Giants after cutting ties with once-franchise quarterback Daniel Jones after he lost the starting job and bottoming out to a tie for the worst record in the NFL at 3-14. Teams have made rapid turnarounds, but it would be stunning if they can compete for even an wild-card spot in the East Division topped by reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia and NFC championship finalist Washington. New York’s over/under win total is 5½ at BetMGM Sportsbook, so there’s hope for some improvement but nothing earth-shattering. General manager Joe Schoen, who along with coach Brian Daboll is going into his fourth season in charge, expects the Giants to be “a competitive team (with) a competitive roster.” The first month of the schedule is brutal, opening at Washington and Dallas, following by home games against Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers.

New faces

QBs Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, RB Cam Skattebo, WR Beaux Collins, OL James Hudson, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DE Darius Alexander, LB Abdul Carter, CB Paulson Adebo, S Jevon Holland, secondary coach Marquand Manuel, cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris.

Key losses

QBs Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, LB Azeez Ojulari, CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, safeties coach Michael Treier.

Strengths

Only seven teams had more sacks than the Giants’ 45 last season, and the pass rush already featuring nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Bruns and Kayvon Thibodeaux should only make this a more fearsome front with the addition of Carter, the third pick in the draft out of Penn State. It’s up to the coaching staff to figure out how to best employ Carter, moving him around the field and putting him in positions to be a difference-maker. Quarterback play should be much improved with Wilson taking over for the rotation of Jones, Lock and DeVito. Top receiver Malik Nabers is looking to build off his stellar rookie year during which he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

Weaknesses

Who else is there for Wilson — or Dart or Winston — to throw to beyond Nabers? The Giants are banking on veteran wideout Darius Slayton, Collins and tight end Theo Johnson to solve that equation. The offensive line also has a lot to prove coming off allowing 48 sacks, though the return of standout left tackle Andrew Thomas from foot surgery can only help that unit. The secondary got an infusion of talent with the signings of Adebo and Holland, but they are only two players and plenty of questions remain about the rest of the defensive backs on the roster. The pressure is on cornerback Deonte Banks to bounce back from his sophomore slump or for someone else to step up. And as good as the pass rush can be, Lawrence pointed out on Day 1 of training camp, it’s moot if the defense can’t force opponents to throw the ball by stopping the run on first and second downs. New York ranked 27th of 32 teams against the run last season, allowing 136.2 yards a game.

Camp development

The competition to start at right guard fizzled out, with Greg Van Roten winning the spot almost by default with converted tackle Evan Neal missing time because of undisclosed injuries. Banks and Cor’Dale Flott competing for the starting job opposite Adebo, with mixed results, and they could alternate there early in the season. Collins, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, flashed enough in practices and exhibition games to make the team. Dart also impressed — and perhaps put himself in position to debut sooner than later, if Wilson falters.

Fantasy player to watch

Tyrone Tracy has become the no-doubt feature back after rushing for 839 yards and five TDs as a rookie. Skattebo, drafted in the fourth round, and Daboll favorite Devin Singletary will get mixed in, but expect Tracy to get a bulk of the carries until defenses show they can stop him.

