Former NFL players helped educate current players about league’s sports betting policies

Former players helped the NFL educate current players about the league’s sports betting policies during the annual training camp visits.

Each head coach was also asked to kick off the educational sessions to emphasize the importance of the topic. At least 15 players have been suspended by the league for gambling violations since 1963, including several in recent years but none last season.

“We have about 20 (former players) that are participating in the education program,” said Sabrina Perel, NFL vice president/chief compliance officer. “I had terrific instances co-presenting with a legend, and, without calling out anyone in particular, what was consistent across each session was that it was palpable. It was really palpable in the room that it was a very serious topic, and that the players leaned in to hear the legends’ story and the message.”

Warrick Dunn, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Torry Holt, Chad Pennington and Steven Jackson were among the former players involved in the educational sessions.

All NFL players, coaches, and staff are required to learn and comply with strict gambling policies designed to prevent any undue influence on games.

The six main rules for NFL players are:

1. Never bet on the NFL.

2. Don’t have someone bet for you.

3. Don’t gamble (no bets on sports, casino or card games) at your team facility/stadium, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel.

4. Don’t share inside information (hasn’t been announced by league or team).

5. Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season.

6. Don’t play daily fantasy football.

