Fields scores in his lone series as Jets open 1st preseason under Glenn by beating Packers 30-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — As soon as he recovered a fumble in the end zone to score a touchdown,…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — As soon as he recovered a fumble in the end zone to score a touchdown, New York Jets defensive tackle Jay Tufele went over to the sideline to give the ball to his new head coach.

Aaron Glenn wasted no time giving it back to Tufele.

“I appreciated that, man,” Glenn said after making his head coaching debut Saturday, “But those guys are out there playing, so I wanted him to have his ball on the touchdown.”

Tufele and the Jets settled for giving Glenn a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams. And that’s a prize Glenn happily accepted.

Glenn, the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, said before the game he wanted to win, even though it was a mere exhibition. Justin Fields and an opportunistic defense helped make that happen.

Fields ran for a 13-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 79-yard drive in his lone series. He joined the Jets in March on a two-year, $40 million contract after making a combined 44 starts with the Chicago Bears (2021-23) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024).

“We just wanted to show who we were as a team, show our identity, physicality (with) that run game,” Fields said. “Once you get that run game going, everything else opens up.”

On third-and-5, Fields ran his way out of a collapsing pocket, made a move to get past Keisean Nixon’s diving tackle attempt and got into the right corner of the end zone. Fields also went 3 of 4 through the air for 42 yards, including a 24-yard completion to Andrew Beck.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 1 of 5 for 7 yards and neither of the two drives he led resulted in any points.

Love overthrew Luke Musgrave on a deep route across the middle and a couple of his other passes were dropped.

The Jets outgained Green Bay 403-188, forced four sacks and had two first-half takeaways that led to 10 points.

“Well, that was a humbling experience,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Definitely not what we want to put out there. I don’t care — preseason, regular season, it doesn’t matter to me. It was just sloppy football.”

Green Bay’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard run from Amar Johnson, a rookie undrafted free agent from South Dakota State.

In the second quarter, New York’s Leonard Taylor got past Sean Rhyan to sack Malik Willis from behind and knock the ball loose. Tufele recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

That led to his exchange with Glenn on the sideline.

“Whenever you get a turnover, you always want to give it to your head coach,” Tufele said. “Coach AG, he handed it back and said, ‘That’s your ball.’ I appreciate him so much. He’s a great coach. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Mecole Hardman, who’s trying to win a roster spot in a crowded Packers receivers room, muffed a punt that New York’s Ja’Markis Weston recovered at Green Bay’s 9 to set up Harrison Mevis’ 22-yard field goal.

Mevis was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts. Green Bay’s Brandon McManus made a 46-yarder.

With a knee injury sidelining Tyrod Taylor, Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez took over for the Jets at quarterback after Fields’ departure. Cook was 3 of 4 for 42 yards. Martinez went 11 of 16 for 152 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Stone Smartt.

Golden’s start

Love’s only completion was a 7-yarder to rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden. The other time Love threw to Golden, it resulted in a pass interference penalty on two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Injuries

Jets WR Allen Lazard left the locker room after the game with his right arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder. Glenn said Lazard will undergo testing to determine the severity.

New York RB Isaiah Davis (ankle), S Tony Adams (thigh) and RB Kene Nwangwu (calf) also left. Glenn doesn’t believe any of those injuries are serious.

Packers WR Jayden Reed didn’t play and was in a walking boot during the game. LaFleur said the Packers are hoping Reed will be ready for the start of the regular season.

“I think any time you see a guy in a boot, that’s a concern,” LaFleur said.

Packers S Zayne Anderson left with a knee issue. LaFleur said he didn’t yet know the severity.

Up next

Both teams play again Aug. 16. The Jets will be the designated road team when they face the New York Giants. The Packers visit the Indianapolis Colts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.