Falcons sign QB Ben DiNucci to replace injured Emory Jones for final preseason game at Dallas

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Ben DiNucci on Monday to provide depth for Friday’s final…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Ben DiNucci on Monday to provide depth for Friday’s final preseason game at Dallas.

The Falcons needed help at quarterback after Emory Jones, competing with Easton Stick for the No. 3 job, was hurt in last week’s 23-20 loss to Tennessee. Jones was placed in concussion protocol and waived/injured on Monday.

Coach Raheem Morris said starter Michael Penix Jr. and veteran backup Kirk Cousins will not play against the Cowboys. Stick is expected to start.

The Falcons also released wide receiver DJ Chark on Monday.

DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick by Dallas in 2020, played in three NFL games, including one start, in his rookie season. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 219 yards. DiNucci participated in Atlanta’s rookie minicamp in May after spending time on Buffalo’s roster in 2024.

DiNucci played a combined five seasons at Pitt (2015-17) and James Madison (2018-19) in his college career.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.