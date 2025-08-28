Falcons are banking on QB Penix and RB Robinson to help them end their 7-year playoff drought

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons (8-9) Expectations There is a win-now atmosphere around a franchise that has not…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

Expectations

There is a win-now atmosphere around a franchise that has not had a winning season or playoff appearance since 2017. When the Falcons were questioned for trading their 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to select James Pearce Jr. as their second edge rusher of the first round this year, coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot said they expect to win this year. They also plan for that 2026 pick traded away to be a late first-round pick. The Falcons invested heavily in boosting their long-suffering pass rush, adding Leonard Floyd in free agency before taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Pearce from Tennessee in the first round. The spotlight will be on second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who started the last three games of his rookie season. Veteran Kirk Cousins returns as a backup when many believed he would be traded. Penix will need to provide accurate passes to Drake London and others to keep defenses from stacking the line to contain talented running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons started 6-3 last season with Cousins as the starter before fading badly in the second half. Now it’s Penix’s turn to finish the job and end the playoff drought.

New faces

Floyd, Walker, Pearce, WR Jamal Agnew, RB Nathan Carter, S Xavier Watts, CB Billy Bowman Jr., OT Jack Nelson, OT Michael Jerrell, TE Feleipe Franks

Key losses

DT Grady Jarrett, LB Nate Landman, S Justin Simmons, LB Matthew Judon, LB Lorenzo Carter, DT Eddie Goldman, LB JD Bertrand, DT Kentavius Street, WR Chris Blair, S Richie Grant, CB Kevin King, RB Jase McClellan

Strengths

Robinson ranked third in the league with 1,456 rushing yards last season. He also ran for 14 touchdowns in his second season while adding 61 catches for 431 yards. Tyler Allgeier, a former 1,000-yard rusher, provides a solid power complement to Robinson’s sharp cutting style and gives Atlanta the option to run two-back sets, at times putting Robinson in motion while leaving Allgeier behind Penix. Robinson’s status as one of the NFL’s most productive and dangerous backs will help to take heat off Penix in his first full season as a starter.

Weaknesses

Atlanta finished next to last in the league in sacks in 2024. It was the third time in the past four years the Falcons ranked in the bottom two in the league. The poor pass rush puts pressure on a thin secondary. The Falcons doubled down on draft day to address the weakness and now must prove the two first-round picks and the veteran Floyd can put heat on opposing quarterbacks.

Camp development

The Falcons had a full offseason and training camp to tailor their offense around Penix, who provides obvious arm strength to the passing game. London, who had 100 catches for 1,271 yards last season, is ready to join the league’s top receivers. London should flourish, but Penix may have set the stage for another development with tight end Kyle Pitts on the first practice of camp. Penix walked to the podium in the media room and, without being asked a question, said: “You see we got KP the ball today. There’s going to be a lot of that.” This is a potentially pivotal season for Pitts, who hasn’t been able to match his 2021 rookie season, when he had 68 catches for 1,026 yards but could have a good chemistry with Penix.

Fantasy player to watch

Darnell Mooney’s shoulder injury on the first practice of camp cost him the chance for valuable reps as the deep threat for the strong-armed Penix. Mooney should be ready at or near the start of the season and should join London and Ray-Ray McCloud as the top three wide receivers. Missing the preseason may help make Mooney a fantasy draft bargain, but he came close to 1,000 yards last year and could break out with Penix behind center.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 80-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.