Falcons add depth at offensive tackle, acquire Michael Jerrell from Seahawks for 2027 pick

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added offensive tackle depth on Tuesday when they acquired Michael Jerrell from the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

The Falcons placed starting right tackle Kaleb McGary on injured reserve with a lower left leg injury and also placed backup tackle Storm Norton on injured reserve/designated to return with an ankle injury as they announced their initial roster.

Jerrell played in 10 games, including three starts, for Seattle in 2024. He was selected by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2024 draft from Division II school University of Findlay in Ohio.

