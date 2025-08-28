Expectations remain high for Allen-led Bills, with focus on team finally dethroning Chiefs atop AFC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills (15-5) Expectations They’re high as usual for the Josh Allen-led team that’s projected…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills (15-5)

Expectations

They’re high as usual for the Josh Allen-led team that’s projected to win its sixth straight AFC East title. The biggest question is also a familiar one: Will this finally be the year the Bills get over the playoff hump and displace the Kansas City Chiefs for conference supremacy? Four of Buffalo’s past five postseasons have ended with losses to the Chiefs, including a 32-29 defeat in the AFC championship game in January. A year after getting the Bills’ payroll in order, GM Brandon Beane spent this offseason securing the team’s young core by signing six players to contract extensions, including running back James Cook following a week-long hold-in during training camp. The offense returns almost entirely intact with the addition of free-agent receiver Joshua Palmer to provide a much-needed deep threat. Allen earned NFL MVP honors for overseeing a spread-the-ball approach in leading Buffalo to rank second in the NFL in points scored despite lacking a receiver topping 900 yards. Beane focused much of his offseason efforts upgrading an aging, patchwork defense that excelled in forcing 32 takeaways, the third-most in the league last year, but struggled in most other categories while allowing 30 or more points four times, including playoffs. Buffalo used six of nine draft picks on defensive players, while bulking up its front in free agency with edge rushers Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht, and tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Questions remain with Hoecht and Ogunjobi to miss the first six games serving NFL suspensions for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Meanwhile, the secondary is unsettled. Cornerback Tre’Davious White’s status is uncertain after sustaining a lower body injury in practice last week. White, who returned to Buffalo after splitting last year between the Rams and Ravens, was projected to be the season-opening starter to allow the Bills to ease in rookie first-rounder Maxwell Hairston. Hairston’s development was stalled as he remains sidelined by a knee injury sustained during the first week of training camp. Injuries also slowed Cole Bishop’s bid to beat out Damar Hamlin for the starting safety spot opposite Taylor Rapp.

New faces

Bosa, Hoecht, Palmer, Ogunjobi, White, Hairston, rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson, WR Elijah Moore, LB Shaq Thompson, rookie DTs T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker, P Brad Robbins, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Key losses

Edge Von Miller, CBs Rasul Douglas, Kaiir Elam, WRs Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, P Sam Martin, special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.

Strengths

The offense is among the NFL’s elite and fed off a so-called “Everybody Eats” approach, featuring a balanced attack that led to Cook being the NFL’s co-leader with 16 TDs rushing last year. The offensive line returns all five starters. Benford has gradually developed into one of the NFL’s top pass defenders. Linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano, should he stay healthy after missing much of the past two seasons, are a formidable tandem.

Weaknesses

At 30, Bosa provides Buffalo’s pass rush a younger upgrade over the 36-year-old Miller, but needs to stay healthy after three injury-shortened seasons. The secondary, once a strength, has several question marks. Suspensions to Hoecht and Ogunjobi place more emphasis on Buffalo’s youngsters to step up in September.

Camp development

Injuries and Cook’s contract standoff dominated the news. Cook’s hold-in is no longer a distraction after he signed a four-year contract extension. Injury concerns linger at several positions, including receiver. Khalil Shakir, who led Buffalo with 76 catches and 821 yards last year, has missed a month with a high ankle sprain, but is expected to be ready for Week 1. Curtis Samuel missed significant time, leading to questions over whether the ninth-year receiver might be cut or traded. Coach Sean McDermott was so protective of Allen, the quarterback didn’t see any preseason action for the first time in his eight seasons in Buffalo — not including 2020 when the NFL’s August schedule was wiped out due to COVID-19.

Fantasy player to watch

Third-year tight end Dalton Kincaid is healthy and added muscle in a bid to regain the promise he showed with 73 catches for 673 yards in his rookie season. Injuries led to a drop-off in production last year. Kincaid is still remembered for having Allen’s fourth-and-5 pass attempt slip through his hands in ending Buffalo’s final drive in the playoff loss to the Chiefs.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 7-1.

