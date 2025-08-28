Eagles poised for Super Bowl repeat try with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) Expectations Win the Super Bowl. With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and a relatively young,…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Expectations

Win the Super Bowl.

With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and a relatively young, locked-in, loaded and healthy roster, the Eagles have positioned themselves as Super Bowl contenders for years to come. The reigning champions have tried to avoid mention of the term “repeat” as they believe it puts the focus on last year’s achievements. The Eagles believe in 44-year-old coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni is 48-20 in the regular season with the Eagles. He also led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles rebounded from a 2-2 start to finish the 2024 season on a 16-1 run, counting three playoff wins. With championship confidence raging through the locker room, the Eagles should have enough.

New faces

WR John Metchie III, CB Jakorian Bennett and 2025 draft picks that include linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Drew Mukuba.

Key losses

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, DE Milton Williams, LB Josh Sweat, OL Mekhi Becton, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Darius Slay, CB James Bradberry.

Strengths

Where to start? With the Super Bowl MVP in Hurts? The 2,000-yard rusher in Barkley? One of the best offensive lines in football? The Eagles are ready to roll and are in prime position to at least consider a repeat at another Super Bowl. Barkley set the NFL record for the most single-season rushing yards including the playoffs and raised the bar for running back contracts with $36 million guaranteed in an offseason extension. He ended perhaps the greatest debut season of any free agent in Philadelphia sports history on perhaps the greatest championship team the city has ever seen with 2,504 total yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Weaknesses

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has kept dealing during training camp.

They acquired backup quarterback Sam Howell and offensive line depth in Fred Johnson and it’s hard to find a glaring hole on the roster.

Johnson spent the past two seasons with the Eagles — and even started six games last season — after one year with Tampa Bay and three in Cincinnati.

The Eagles could use a solid third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown was slowed during training camp with hamstring issues.

Camp development

Landon Dickerson spent more time playing bartender than he did taking snaps for most of training camp after he underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee.

The Eagles haven’t officially given a timetable for Dickerson’s injury and there was some cautious optimism the three-time Pro Bowl lineman can return for the Sept. 4 opener.

The Eagles didn’t even say if the meniscus was completely torn. Perhaps the 26-year-old left guard can return in time for opening night — or even a game or two later.

The Eagles started Brett Toth at left guard and used rookie Drew Kendall at left guard in the preseason finale. The final starter has yet to be named.

Fantasy player to watch

There is nothing wrong with taking Barkley early in a fantasy draft even if another 2,000-yard rushing season may be tough to duplicate.

It’s Hurts that can pile up the points in touchdown-heavy leagues.

Thanks to the still-legal, still-lethal tush push, Hurts rushed for 14 touchdowns last season and reached double-digit rushing scores in each of the last four seasons. He threw for 18 touchdowns last season. For leagues that deduct points on turnovers and other negative plays, Hurts only threw five interceptions.

There should be ample opportunity for big points games from Barkley and Hurts.

Barkley’s 345 carries were the most by any running back and Hurts’ 150 carries were the most by any quarterback in the NFL.

