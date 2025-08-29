Dolphins place outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow on leave after domestic battery arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow on leave after, according to Broward…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow on leave after, according to Broward County Jail records, he was arrested Friday morning and charged with domestic battery.

According to the probable cause statement by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Crow got into an argument with someone he lives with and shoved the person. The victim declined to offer a formal statement to police and said they were not injured.

Two witnesses, however, told police that Crow was the aggressor, with one saying the “victim looked terrified.”

The other witness said Crow stopped his actions once he noticed people were watching the confrontation and then went back to his apartment.

“We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Crow, 37, is in his second season coaching outside linebackers with the Dolphins. He held the same position with the Tennessee Titans the three prior years.

