Derrick Nnadi returns to the Chiefs in a trade after a brief stint with the Jets, AP source says

Derrick Nnadi is heading back to the Kansas City Chiefs after a brief stay with the New York Jets.

The Chiefs agreed to re-acquire the defensive tackle Sunday from the Jets with each team also trading conditional sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2027 draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t yet announced the trade. ESPN first reported the deal.

Nnadi signed a one-year contract worth $1.4 million with the Jets in March after he played his first seven NFL seasons in Kansas City.

He had a mostly quiet training camp for New York and was expected to be among the Jets’ cuts after they traded for defensive line help during the week by acquiring tackles Harrison Phillips from Minnesota and Jowon Briggs from Cleveland.

Nnadi played 29 snaps in New York’s preseason finale against Philadelphia on Friday night, an indication that his spot on the roster was tenuous as most starters and established backups sat out.

Kansas City was also in the market for an interior defensive lineman, so the Chiefs reunited with a familiar face.

The 29-year-old Nnadi was a run-stuffing presence who helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls since being drafted in the third round out of Florida State in 2018.

He has played nose tackle and defensive tackle in 115 career regular-season games, including 87 starts, and played in 15 postseason games. Nnadi has five career sacks, 233 tackles, eight quarterback hits and one interception. He also has one postseason sack.

