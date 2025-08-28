Cowboys difficult to read as Prescott returns and Schottenheimer debuts as a head coach

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-10) Expectations It’s tough to tell which direction the Dallas Cowboys are headed under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer…

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-10)

Expectations

It’s tough to tell which direction the Dallas Cowboys are headed under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer after the five-year run with Mike McCarthy ended with a losing record that stopped a three-season streak of 12-win playoff teams. The biggest question is the status of star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who reported to training camp but never practiced because of a stalemate over a new contract. Quarterback Dak Prescott is back after missing half of last season with a torn hamstring that required surgery. Receiver CeeDee Lamb had a full offseason after missing everything a year ago in a contract squabble similar to what Parsons is experiencing now. If Prescott can find the form of the MVP runner-up in 2023 and Parsons is the disruptive force he has proven to be in his first four seasons, Schottenheimer’s debut after a quarter-century as an NFL assistant could be sparkling. It could also be a big dud.

New faces

WR George Pickens, G Tyler Booker, QB Joe Milton, RB Miles Sanders, RB Javonte Williams, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, LB Jack Sanborn, CB Kaiir Elam.

Key losses

CB Jourdan Lewis, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, RB Rico Dowdle, LB Eric Kendricks, QB Cooper Rush, WR Brandin Cooks.

Strengths

Prescott’s health and the addition of Pickens in a trade give the Cowboys a chance to get their passing game back to where it was two years ago, when Prescott had a career-high 36 touchdown passes. As long as Parsons plays, the Cowboys could have a stout pass rush. Sam Williams is back after missing all of last season with a knee injury, and Marshawn Kneeland showed promise as a rookie before an injury a year ago. Ezeiruaku got solid reviews in his first camp.

Weaknesses

The offensive line is in a serious state of flux after the retirement of seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin in the offseason. Four of the five spots are filled by players with no more than three years of experience. But Dallas has used a ton of draft capital up front. Three of the four relative newcomers are first-round picks named Tyler (Smith, Guyton and Booker). The Cowboys could be in trouble at cornerback if Trevon Diggs doesn’t return soon from a knee injury and can’t find the All-Pro form of his second year in 2021.

Camp development

The uncertainty surrounding Parsons dominated the headlines for a month. It’s unclear whether he will play for the $24 million salary on the final year of his rookie contract. Schottenheimer said as camp ended he was confident Parsons would be on the field for the Sept. 4 opener at defending champion Philadelphia.

Fantasy player to watch

Lamb is the obvious choice since he had a full offseason and training camp for the first time since setting career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns when he was an All-Pro two years ago. Pickens is a sleeper pick since he is now playing in a stable QB situation, which he never had in three seasons with Pittsburgh.

