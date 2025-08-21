Colts planning to keep top 2 QBs on the bench for preseason finale

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen said Thursday he does not intend to play either of his top…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen said Thursday he does not intend to play either of his top two quarterbacks, Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, in Saturday’s preseason finale at Cincinnati.

Steichen also does not intend to play many starters.

The announcement comes two days after Steichen said Jones will be the starting quarterback for Indy’s Sept. 7 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

“I think he’s one play away from going into an actual game and don’t want to take the risk there in that situation,” Steichen said when asked about Richardson. “We’ve got a lot of our threes and fours playing in this game.”

NFL coaches generally don’t play starters in the final preseason game, which is why Jones will sit out. Richardson also has been susceptible to injuries, starting only 15 of 34 games in his first two NFL seasons after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 draft.

He also was benched for two games last season after pulling himself out of a game because he was tired.

Steichen also announced four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard will not play Saturday. Indy signed Howard on Monday. Howard did not play in the league last season, but worked with Indy’s new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo his first two seasons with the Dolphins.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.