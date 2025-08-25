Colts get CB Mekhi Blackmon in trade from Vikings after multiple injuries at the position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to Indianapolis for a sixth-round draft pick on Monday night,…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to Indianapolis for a sixth-round draft pick on Monday night, giving the Colts another addition to the injury-depleted position group a week after they signed veteran Xavien Howard.

Completion of the deal was pending a physical for Blackmon, who was a third-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2023. He made three starts and had seven pass breakups with one interception and one fumble recovery that season, with a coverage grade by Pro Football Focus that was the third-highest among NFL rookies. But the 5-foot-11, 178-pounder tore his ACL on the first day of training camp last year.

Blackmon was solidly on the second team during camp with the Vikings this year, behind Byron Murphy Jr. and free agent newcomers Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah. Blackmon played extensively in all three of Minnesota’s preseason games as the coaching staff continued to evaluate his progress and fit in the defense.

Howard, a four-time Pro Bowl pick who went unsigned in 2024 and did not play in the league, has landed atop the depth chart at cornerback for now in Indianapolis opposite fellow veteran Charvarius Ward.

Primary nickel back Kenny Moore II left practice on Aug. 10 with an injured right knee and still has not returned. Two other key players at the position, Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents, still are recovering from hamstring injuries they suffered on July 29. Jones started every game for the Colts last season. Rookie Justin Walley, a third-round draft pick who was in the mix for a starting spot, tore his ACL during a joint practice against Baltimore earlier this month.

