Chargers WR Quentin Johnston leaves field on cart after big hit on 3rd snap vs Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston left the SoFi Stadium field on a cart after taking…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston left the SoFi Stadium field on a cart after taking a big hit on the third play of a preseason game Saturday.

Johnston was injured during the opening series of the Chargers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams. He was running a deep route down the Rams’ sideline for a pass from Justin Herbert when he was hit by Rams safety Tanner Ingle.

Johnston landed flat on his back with both arms outstretched, staying motionless for several moments. The Rams’ medical staff rushed to him first and immediately signaled for help.

Players from both teams knelt while medical personnel tended to Johnston, the Chargers’ first-round pick out of TCU in 2023.

But Johnston eventually moved his arms and legs and sat up before standing under his own power and walking to the cart that took him off the field.

Johnston had 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He is expected to start for the Chargers this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.