Cardinals starters, including QB Kyler Murray, set to play in preseason against Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said on Tuesday that many of his team’s starters — including quarterback Kyler Murray — will play Saturday in the team’s preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Murray hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2021.

“I told them last night — they’re going to play,” Gannon said. “I think it’s the best thing for our team this year, honestly. I think we’re at a good point with our health. We’re at a good point with our development.”

The third-year coach said he’s not sure how long the starters will be on the field against the Chiefs, but it will provide an opportunity to see players in a different environment than camp practice.

Arizona has several intriguing position competitions this preseason, particularly along the defensive front. The Cardinals added several veterans during the offseason, including Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

“It’s live, so I do think that’s the best form of evaluation, best form of learning, where growth can take place,” Gannon said. “I want to see us operate, make sure that we’re doing the right things.”

The 27-year-old Murray is entering his seventh full season. He started all 17 games last season, throwing for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season and is more than 2 1/2 years removed from an ACL injury that caused him to miss parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Arizona finished with an 8-9 record last season, which was a four-win improvement over the previous season. The Cardinals haven’t made the playoffs since 2021.

Also on Tuesday, second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returned to the field after missing three practices with knee soreness. Receiver Michael Wilson is still in concussion protocol after a collision with Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker last week.

