Cardinals hope beefed-up defense and continuity on offense can end playoff drought

Arizona Cardinals (8-9) Expectations Arizona took a big step forward last season, finishing with eight victories, which was a four-win…

Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

Expectations

Arizona took a big step forward last season, finishing with eight victories, which was a four-win improvement over 2022 and 2023. Now there’s ample pressure to make the NFL’s postseason for the first time since 2021. Former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is in his seventh season and established himself as a very good quarterback, even if he’s not considered among the league’s elite. He’s surrounded by star tight end Trey McBride, talented young receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a competent offensive line. General manager Monti Ossenfort spent much of the offseason beefing up the defense, particularly along the line, adding pieces such as Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

New faces

Sweat, Campbell, Tomlinson, QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Simi Fehoko, DE Jordan Burch, DT Walter Nolen III, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Cody Simon, CB Will Johnson, CB Denzel Burke.

Key Losses

LB Kyzir White, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LB Krys Barnes, DT Roy Lopez, DT Naquan Jones, LB Dennis Gardeck.

Strengths

The Cardinals bring back seven-time Pro Bowl selection Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson, which has been a rock solid combo at safety for the past several years. Their presence should be a calming presence for a talented, but inexperienced cornerbacks room that includes rising star Garrett Williams, Max Melton and the rookie Johnson. On offense, the Cardinals are particularly deep at tight end. McBride returns after having 1,146 yards receiving last year, second-year pro Tip Reiman is a physical blocker and veteran Elijah Higgins is another good all-around option.

Weaknesses

Arizona is hoping Harrison Jr. — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft — can take a big step forward after a tantalizing but occasionally frustrating rookie season. Harrison needs to be a true No. 1 option because the depth chart gets thin in a hurry. Michael Wilson, Zay Jones and Greg Dortch are among the team’s other options. Murray relied heavily on the tight ends last season — particularly McBride — but it might be nice for the Cardinals to have a bit more balance in the passing game.

Camp development

Nolan, the Cardinals’ first-round pick, suffered a calf injury during offseason workouts and still hasn’t practiced during the preseason. He’ll be brought along slowly as the team makes sure he’s healthy. Arizona also lost Starling Thomas V for the season due to a knee injury, meaning there’s even more pressure on a young cornerbacks room.

Fantasy player to watch

On offense, McBride has ascended into the NFL’s elite among tight ends and should be one of the first selected in fantasy drafts, joining the likes of George Kittle and Brock Bowers. Over the past few years, Arizona’s defense has best been avoided but that could change this fall. The addition of guys like Sweat, Tomlinson and Campbell should shore up the team’s troubles against the run game and the secondary has potential to be very good.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 50-1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.