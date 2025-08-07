Cardinals bring back OG Will Hernandez on 1-year deal, will add depth to the line

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday they are bringing back veteran Will Hernandez on a one-year deal…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday they are bringing back veteran Will Hernandez on a one-year deal to provide depth for the team’s offensive line.

Hernandez — who turns 30 next month — has started 35 games at guard for the Cardinals over the past three seasons. He started the first five games last year at right guard before a season-ending ACL tear against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-foot-3, 332-pound Hernandez will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list while he continues to recover from his knee injury.

Hernandez was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2018 draft and spent four years with the organization before signing with the Cardinals in 2022.

To make room for Hernandez on the roster, the Cardinals released cornerback Keni-H Lovely.

