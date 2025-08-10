Cam Ward shows why the Titans took him at No. 1 overall in his preseason debut

The Tennessee Titans are the first to point out that rookie Cam Ward has room for improvement, even as the…

The Tennessee Titans are the first to point out that rookie Cam Ward has room for improvement, even as the No. 1 overall draft pick provided plenty of optimism for the future.

Ward didn’t connect on his first two passes. Then he completed five of his next six for 67 yards and drove the Titans 65 yards on 11 plays, using up 6 minutes, 38 seconds of a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It was a good start for him,” coach Brian Callahan said Sunday. “Encouraging, was productive. But yeah, there’s a couple of things that we’re going to keep kind of grinding on I think. Still working on getting the ball out fast, still working on the timing part of it … But overall pretty good.”

Ward showed the chemistry he’s been building with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, connecting with the veteran three times for 50 yards.

Best for the Titans is the pocket a revamped offensive line provided for the rookie. Tennessee gave up 52 sacks in 2024 — only Houston and Seattle (54), Cleveland (66) and Chicago (68) allowed more.

That’s why the Titans signed veteran Dan Moore Jr. to be their new left tackle, moving JC Latham over to right tackle after his rookie season. They also brought in 13-year veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III is on the physically unable to perform list, and the Titans held Zeitler out of the preseason opener. But center Corey Levin and guard Andrew Rupcich both helped show how much this unit has improved working under assistant coach Bill Callahan.

“Again, there’s a lot of work still to be done and there’s a lot of other rushers that are yet to be faced, so we’ll build on a first positive first step, but definitely have a lot to keep going,” Callahan said.

Injury update

Callahan said running back Tyjae Spears will miss a couple of weeks with an injured ankle that had him taken by cart to the locker room during the second quarter of the preseason opener. Spears was seen by reporters with a walking boot on his right foot and using crutches after the game.

Callahan said they’re waiting on a final word on some things: “But he will definitely miss some time.”

Cushenberry is expected to start practicing this week. He started eight games before hurting his Achilles tendon in November. DT T’Vondre Sweat likely will need a week to recover from a tonsillectomy.

Run D woes

With Sweat and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons both out against the Buccaneers, the Titans struggled like it was 2024 to defend the run. The Titans ranked 26th last season in allowing an average of 133.9 yards per game and gave up 178 to Tampa Bay.

Three different Bucs had a long run of 12 yards or longer as Tampa Bay averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

“Not the number we’re looking for, and that’s got to get improved,” Callahan said.

The Titans got to their hotel in Georgia around 4 a.m. Sunday. They practice against the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday and Wednesday before Friday night’s exhibition.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.