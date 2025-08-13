Caleb Williams will get his first preseason playing time in Johnson’s offense when Bears host Bills

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson sees the second preseason game as the ideal time to…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson sees the second preseason game as the ideal time to get quarterback Caleb Williams some on-field reps.

Williams will see game action in Johnson’s offense for the first time when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Backups Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum and Austin Reed took the snaps in last Sunday’s 24-24 tie against Miami in the preseason opener.

“Our starters are going to play, everyone is going to play,” Johnson said Wednesday. “Last week and really all through camp I’ve been pretty consistent with the thought of reps, reps, reps are the most important thing to get (Williams) up to speed.”

Johnson said he got Williams 80 to 100 practice plays within the offense that he wouldn’t have had if he had played in Sunday’s game.

Of course, Williams wasn’t facing a live defense trying to sack him.

“This week it’s a different schedule, a different length of time in terms of between games, and all that,” Johnson said. “So our plan right now is the guys that sat out last week they will be playing this week.”

Williams’ play in training camp practices has been inconsistent but Johnson has seen improvement from the second-year QB.

“I’m pleased with how he is able to spit these plays out right now,” Johnson said. “He’s made significant progress in that regard and once we get going here in a game week, we’re going to condense the verbiage even more. But we have challenged him. It’s been a lot.

“That was by design, and so if we struggle at all in the huddle to get the play out, then the delays are going to pop up. That’s a little bit part of the learning process and us growing, but by design we have made this very challenging and hard and we know what we need to do as a staff to elevate some of that pressure. I think Week 1 we’re going to be in a good spot.”

What’s less clear is who will start at left tackle.

Starter Braxton Jones is being challenged by rookie Ozzy Trapilo. However, at Wednesday’s practice, second-year undrafted free agent Theo Benedet alternated with Jones at left tackle with the starters, while Trapilo was the backup right tackle.

Jaylon Johnson ‘on track’ for return

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains on the non-football injury list, but Ben Johnson sounded more optimistic Wednesday that the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback will be ready for the season opener.

“He’s right on track, he’s right where he need to be,” Johnson said. “It’s really like I said, those type of injuries you really don’t know. Short term, long term, every guy is a little bit different, but I think we’re going in the right direction.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.