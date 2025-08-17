Caleb Williams leads Bears to 38-0 preseason win over Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams took advantage of his first preseason playing time, connecting with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 36-yard…

After sitting out a 24-24 tie with Miami last week, Williams came out firing against Buffalo (0-2) in his first chance to operate coach Ben Johnson’s offense during a game.

The first pick in the 2024 draft completed throws of 18 yards to rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland and 29 yards to tight end Cole Kmet on a game-opening 92-yard march that concluded when Zaccheaus snagged a throw in the middle of the field on third-and-6, hurdled a tackler and went the distance.

Williams’ play throughout training camp has been spotty but he was sharp from the start. He hit on six of his first seven throws, then left after the second possession. He finished 6 of 10 for 102 yards.

Tyson Bagent came on to lead three second-quarter touchdown drives as the Bears (1-0-1) took a 28-0 halftime lead.

SAINTS 17, JAGUARS 17

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Spencer Rattler connected with Dante Pettis for a 20-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left and scrambled for a 2-point conversion to help New Orleans salvage a tie with Jacksonville in a preseason game.

With no overtime in the preseason, the Jaguars crossed midfield in the final seconds — one week after kicker Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal.

But Seth Henigan’s pass over the middle bounced off of Chandler Brayboy’s hands and into the arms of Saints safety Jonas Sanker, whose 40-yard return ended when he was pushed out of bounds at the Jacksonville 24 as time expired.

Had Sanker run out of bounds a bit earlier, New Orleans (0-1-1) could have set up for a game-winning kick.

Rattler, who relieved rookie Tyler Shough in the second half, went 18 of 24 for 199 yards, one TD and one interception. Mason Tipton, a second-year pro out of Yale, caught six passes for 100 yards, one week after his 54-yard touchdown catch from Shough against the Los Angeles Chargers.

