Buffalo Bills release linebacker Baylon Spector following latest injury to 4th-year player

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released oft-injured linebacker Baylon Spector on Wednesday, two days after the fourth-year player was sidelined by a calf injury.

Spector was designated as waived/injured, essentially ending the once-promising player’s tenure in Buffalo.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Clemson, Spector showed flashes of potential to fill the Bills primary backup linebacker spot behind starters Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard. Injuries, however, derailed his development. The 26-year-old Spector was limited to appearing in 26 games, including four starts, and spent four stints on the injured reserve list over three seasons.

Spector entered camp competing for a backup spot with veteran offseason free agent addition Shaq Thompson and second-year players Joe Andreessen and Edefuan Ulofoshio.

The Bills filled the roster spot by signing linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, a 2024 undrafted rookie free agent out of Army. He spent his rookie season on the New York Jets injured reserve list after being hurt in a preseason game.

