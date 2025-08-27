Buccaneers own the NFC South, and aim for a deep playoff run in the franchise’s 50th season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers own the NFC South. They’ve won four straight division titles, but won’t…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers own the NFC South.

They’ve won four straight division titles, but won’t be satisfied with just another playoff appearance. They’re looking to win their third Super Bowl title in the franchise’s 50th season.

The Atlanta Falcons won’t make it easy on them. The Falcons beat the Buccaneers twice last season and led the division midway through the season before going 2-5 down the stretch.

The Carolina Panthers finished up strong under first-year coach Dave Canales and nearly beat the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Eagles in a three-game stretch, losing by 12 points combined.

New Saints coach Kellen Moore earned a Super Bowl ring in one season in charge of Philadelphia’s offense and now aims to build a winner in New Orleans.

Let him bake

Baker Mayfield came to Tampa Bay in 2023 just looking for another opportunity after being dumped by three teams in a year. He had to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job and the chance to replace Tom Brady. Mayfield has been sensational, unlocking the potential the Browns saw to make him the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. His 69 touchdown passes lead the NFL over the past two seasons and he’s coming off an elite season: 4,500 yards passing, 41 TDs, 71.4 completion rate, 106,8 passer rating.

The Buccaneers let Mayfield be himself. He’s matured into a team leader, a player guys rally around. With playmakers Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin — once he returns from injury — surrounding him, Mayfield can be even better, especially if he cuts down on the 16 interceptions.

The key to Tampa Bay’s success will be whether the defense can stay healthy and make enough plays. The Bucs allowed 30 or more points in four of their seven losses.

If Haason Reddick boosts the pass rush, Antoine Winfield Jr. regains his All-Pro form and young cornerbacks step up, the Buccaneers could make a run.

Can’t stop Bijan

The Atlanta Falcons handed the offense over to Michael Penix Jr. with three games remaining and the division on the line. They came up short but it’s his team now, even with veteran Kirk Cousins and his $100 million guaranteed contract on the sideline.

Atlanta’s offense will revolve around dynamic running back Bijan Robinson. He finished second in the league in touches (365), third in rushing yards (1,456), fourth in scrimmage yards (1,887) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (14) in his second season. Giving Robinson the ball takes pressure off Penix, who has other playmakers around him. Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud are a top receiving trio. And, there’s tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Tyler Allgeier.

Coach Raheem Morris needs to fix a defense that was bottom 10 last year. Two edge rushers, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., were drafted in the first round to boost a mediocre pass rush.

With the fourth-softest schedule ahead of them, the Falcons have a chance to end Tampa Bay’s streak.

Pound again

The Carolina Panthers have had seven straight losing seasons since they previously made the playoffs. But there’s reason for optimism.

Dave Canales, who helped develop Mayfield in Tampa Bay in 2023, has changed the culture in Carolina. He benched Bryce Young last year, giving him an opportunity to learn from the sideline and return for a strong finish.

The Panthers got Young a playmaker in the first round, drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to join Xavier Legette. Their offensive line improved last season, allowing Young to grow. The offense will start with Chuba Hubbard, who ran for 1,195 yards last season.

The biggest problem was a defense that allowed the most yards and most points in the league. Carolina didn’t make a big splash in the offseason but added several players who could bolster the unit, including safety Tre’von Moehrig, nose tackle Bobby Brown III and outside linebacker Pat Jones II. They drafted edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has a tough task. Getting the defense from porous to mediocre would be a great start.

March for Arch?

Moore has a tough task in New Orleans, taking over a 5-12 team without a franchise quarterback yet.

Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round pick who was 0-6 as a starter last season, beat out rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough for the starting job. Some Saints fans are already clamoring for Arch Manning, who has started just two college games and whose grandfather went 35-91-3 in New Orleans between 1971-82.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Penn State’s Drew Allar and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are also future options.

For now, it’s Rattler. Moore spent one season in Philadelphia as offensive coordinator and turned Jalen Hurts into a Super Bowl MVP.

Rattler has some playmakers around him, including Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

The defense struggled to stop the run last season. They’ve got leadership in veteran linebacker Demario Davis, who is still going strong.

It’s a rebuilding season for the Saints and Moore’s priority will be laying the foundation for the future.

Predicted order of finish

Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints.

