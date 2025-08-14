Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud reunite at joint practice, reflect on NFL journeys

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be forever linked after the quarterbacks were taken first and second,…

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be forever linked after the quarterbacks were taken first and second, respectively, in the 2023 NFL draft.

But long before they became NFL stars, the two California natives became friends when they competed in both football and basketball in middle school.

On Thursday, the two reunited when Stroud’s Houston Texans hosted Young’s Carolina Panthers for a joint practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

The quarterbacks were all business during drills, with both players making some nice throws during the two-hour workout. Afterward, they took some time to catch up and chat.

“To see where he’s at right now, I’m super proud of him. It means a lot,” Young said. “I’m always rooting for him. That’s my guy. When practice is going, I’m rooting for our defense. I’m hoping we make every play. That’s all that matters. But before and after I try not to take it for granted, us being able to live our dreams and be here. It’s special.”

Stroud said the two never specifically talked about their NFL dreams together as children but said competing against Young at such a young age made him a better player.

“When we focus on like the NFL or the NBA, it’s hard to do because (at that age) there’s so many people trying for that,” Stroud said. “But like me and him, I feel like our process was just getting better, getting better, getting better, getting better. So, I think that was our mindset and it’s cool to be in these moments.”

The Panthers were criticized in 2023 for selecting Young, who struggled as a rookie as the team went 2-15. Meanwhile, Stroud led Houston to the postseason after a three-year absence and was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Neither player likes talking about the what-ifs when it comes to that draft, and Young insisted Thursday that he’s happy with how things turned out.

“I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” he said. “I’m sure C.J. would say the same thing. God doesn’t make mistakes. Everything happens for a reason. So, I’m super grateful to be a Panther.”

As their NFL careers have blossomed, Stroud and Young have remained close. Young was asked to describe the best thing about Stroud as a friend.

“I’ve seen him have ups and downs,” Young said. “I’ve seen him have so much success at this level (and) throughout all that he’s been the exact same person … and I know a lot of people on this team and everyone tells me how great of a leader he is, how much he means for this team, offense, the entire team, entire unit, the person he is. So, I think just his ability to be that same person, regardless of what his circumstances are is one of the things that I admire most.”

Stroud also praised Young’s consistency as a friend and lauded him for the improvement he showed last season.

“He’s a heck of a player, one of the best players I’ve ever seen in my life,” Stroud said. “And I just think he needs some help around him too. But I’m just really proud of that guy, just the same way he said about me, for every up and down, every valley and peak he’s stayed the same guy, stayed loyal and stayed a friend and brother, so very appreciative.”

While Stroud has had much more success so far after taking Houston to the playoffs in each of his two seasons, he remains irked that one of Carolina’s two wins in 2023 came against the Texans and hopes to have a rematch with Young one day.

“He beat me my rookie year, still don’t like that,” Stroud said. “When we cross those lines, we’re competitive, we want to do well and see our teams win. So hopefully we get to match up next year or maybe in the Super Bowl or something. I don’t know. But don’t put that on ESPN, I know how y’all do.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.