Browns lacking depth, experience at running back as they await arrival of rookie Quinshon Judkins

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — For the moment, and history has shown it’s fleeting in Cleveland, the Browns’ ever-changing quarterback situation is settled.

Now they’ve got to address their condition at running back. It’s fluid and murky.

With rookie Quinshon Judkins still unsigned and awaiting possible NFL discipline, Cleveland went into Wednesday with just two running backs — Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson — on its roster as the Sept. 7 opener against Cincinnati quickly approached.

The team added some depth in claiming Raheim Sanders off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers, and running backs Ahmani Marshall and Trayveon Williams were signed to the practice squad after being released this week.

It’s safe to assume there will be more movement inside the running back room in the days and weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, the Judkins case is at a standstill.

A second-round pick from Ohio State, Judkins recently had a domestic battery charge in Florida dropped following a state attorney’s office investigation, which found inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s story. Judkins missed all of training camp as his legal issue played out.

The 21-year-old Judkins also faces a possible suspension from the league for violating its personal conduct policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the AP in an email on Wednesday that “the matter remains under review.”

The Browns could be waiting for resolution from the league before finalizing contract talks with Judkins, who as the No. 36 overall pick has an assigned contract value of $11.389 million. There also have been reports the sides are at odds over guaranteed money.

Following practice, assistant general manager Glen Cook said there was no update on Judkins, adding GM Andrew Berry will have something “when the time is right.”

Judkins, who played at Mississippi before transferring to Ohio State, helped the Buckeyes win the national title last season. He was expected to have a prominent role in Cleveland’s offense this season, and along with Sampson, fill the void left by the team’s decision not to re-sign veteran Nick Chubb.

Sanders, whose nickname is “Rocket,” at least gives the Browns another option to open 2025. The 6-foot, 230-pounder spent last season at South Carolina after he transferred from Arkansas. He went undrafted before rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason for LA.

Cook said his signing is more a reflection of need than anything connected to Judkins.

“In August, you may feel like you’re deep at a certain spot and then you get to January and there’s a scarcity available,” Cook said. “Looking at the marketplace at what’s available, to go get a player like this, when you look up in October you might not have a chance to get, we’re just excited to get the talent, give him to the coaching staff and let them deploy him the best way they see fit.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski is eager to see how Sanders can help.

“Productive player, good size, runs hard, but we’ve got to get him in here and see how he does,” he said. “The tape’s good.”

Notes: The Browns added a familiar fourth QB, signing veteran Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. He was waived by Kansas City this week. Zappe started Cleveland’s final game last season. He’s No. 4 behind Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. … Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) practiced for the second straight day, a positive sign that he’ll be ready for Week 1. “Progressing nicely,” Stefanski said. … LB Carson Schwesinger was named the Maurice Bassett Award, given to the team’s top rookie in training camp. The impressive second-round pick will handle play-calling duties. … Starting C Ethan Pocic (knee) was the most notable absentee from practice. He rode a stationary bike during the portion open to media members. … DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee surgery) ran sprints on the side after being cleared to practice.

