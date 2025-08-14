Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto misses practice after bone spur procedure, expected back next week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto missed a joint practice Thursday with Arizona as he recovers from…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto missed a joint practice Thursday with Arizona as he recovers from a bone spur removed from the top of his foot.

Bonitto, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, could return to the field next week. His recent procedure left him with three stitches in his foot, coach Sean Payton said after practice on a sweltering day at the Broncos’ team facility.

“It just made a lot of sense,” Payton said of taking care of the bone spur now rather than trying to manage it through the regular season.

Bonitto appears to be next in line for a new contract after the Broncos finalized deals for receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Zach Allen. Asked if his star pass rusher’s absence had anything to do with his contract, Payton opened up about Bonitto’s bone-spur issue — and his own.

“I had two spurs removed on my big toe, and that hurt like you know what,” Payton said. “I’m still recovering. It’s better. His is something that we just had done, and we knew that he was going to miss this week.

“He’ll be up and at it next week. He’s been fantastic. The days he’s missed has been this simple bone spur in a unique spot on the top of the foot. It’s not weight bearing.”

Bonitto is coming off a season in which he was named second-team All-Pro after leading the team with 13 1/2 sacks.

The Broncos practiced with the Cardinals on a day when temperatures soared into the high 90s. Left tackle Garett Bolles left practice due asthma and breathing issues.

“We just pulled him out,” Payton said. “He’ll be OK.”

Payton also said fullback Michael Burton was dealing with a hamstring ailment.

It’s the second straight week the Broncos have taken part in a joint practice. That’s why Payton said he’s going to sit most of the starters in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cardinals, including quarterback Bo Nix.

His plan is to play the starters for roughly 10 plays in the final preseason game on Aug. 23 at New Orleans.

Notes: Payton said tight end Nate Adkins will miss some time in the regular season after undergoing a procedure on his ankle. “There weren’t any other things that they noticed,” Payton said. “It was a smart decision.”

