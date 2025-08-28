Bolstered Denver Broncos are confident they can take further steps after ending long playoff drought

DENVER (AP) — DENVER BRONCOS (10-8) Expectations Coach Sean Payton set the bar high, suggesting all summer that this roster…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER BRONCOS (10-8)

Expectations

Coach Sean Payton set the bar high, suggesting all summer that this roster has championship potential and declaring that second-year starter Bo Nix is among the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The Broncos ended an eight-year playoff drought last season and hung with the Buffalo Bills until about the final 20 minutes in the wild-card round. Payton and general manager George Paton fortified an already stout defense led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II by adding free agents Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw from the San Francisco 49ers and drafting former Texas standout defensive back Jahdae Barron in the first round. The front office also took care of Nix, signing tight end Evan Engram and running back J.K. Dobbins in free agency and drafting running back R.J. Harvey. The Broncos had such enviable depth at wide receiver that they dealt second-year pro Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a pair of draft picks. The Broncos are a trendy pick to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the last nine AFC West crowns and have reached the AFC championship seven straight seasons.

New faces

S Talanoa Hufanga, ILB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram, RB J.K. Dobbins, DB Jahdae Barron, RB R.J. Harvey, P Jeremy Crawshaw, WR Pat Bryant, WR/KR Courtney Jackson, DE Sai’vion Jones, WLB Que Robinson, WR Trent Sherfield Sr.

Key losses

P Riley Dixon, WR Devaughn Vele, CB Tremon Smith, LB Cody Barton, RB Javonte Williams, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Strengths

Defense. The Broncos not only have an elite secondary but they led the league in sacks last year with a club-record 65. Nik Bonitto is poised to become the next Bronco to cash in with a big contract extension, following WR Courtland Sutton and DE Zach Allen.

Weaknesses

The Broncos have an elite defense and an improving offense but they are rolling the dice with a rookie punter whose more-than-occasional errant punts drew comparisons from Payton to the neighbor’s fireworks going astray and rattling your house. Field position will be important and Crenshaw will have to show off his powerful leg with a higher dose of accuracy to stick around.

Camp development

While Greenlaw nursed leg injuries and didn’t play a single snap in the preseason, fellow former 49er Hufanga was terrific. His highlight came when he picked off a pass from Nix by skying for the ball about 8 yards downfield and trotting into the end zone for a pick-6.

Fantasy player to watch

Sutton looks poised for another big season after totaling 18 TD grabs in the two years since Payton’s arrival in Denver.

Win Super Bowl: 25-1.

