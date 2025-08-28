Bengals need to get off to a fast start to avoid questions about coach Zac Taylor’s future

CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-8) Expectations Owner Mike Brown has the most patience in professional sports when it comes to his coaches,…

CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-8)

Expectations

Owner Mike Brown has the most patience in professional sports when it comes to his coaches, but if the Bengals get off to another slow start or miss the playoffs, it will likely be the end of Zac Taylor’s tenure. The Bengals reached the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game the next season but have missed the playoffs the last two years. Taylor is going into his seventh season as coach and is 7-14-1 in September games, the fourth-worst mark among teams since 2019. Cincinnati opens at Cleveland on Sept. 7 and hosts Jacksonville one week later. It should be 1-1 at worst before a tough five-game stretch — at Vikings, at Broncos (on Monday night), vs. Lions, at Packers and vs. Steelers (on Thursday night). They have one of the top offenses in the league with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals can put up the points but have had problems the past couple seasons stopping the other team. They lost four games last season where they scored at least 30 points. First-year defensive coordinator Al Golden will have All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson after he agreed to a reworked one-year deal that should earn him $30 million. Hendrickson led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season and has accounted for most of the team’s pressure. First-round pick Shemar Stewart should add pressure from the other side, but the unit is still getting up to speed after struggling in the preseason.

New faces

OG Lucas Patrick, DT T.J. Slaton Jr., LB Oren Burks, DE Shemar Stewart, LB Demetrius Knight Jr., OG Dylan Fairchild, OL Jalen Rivers

Key losses

DT Sheldon Rankins, OG Alex Cappa, DE Sam Hubbard, OT Trent Brown, DL Jay Tufele, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Germaine Pratt, CB Mike Hilton, S Vonn Bell.

Strengths

Burrow has his top two playmakers for the foreseeable future after Chase and Higgins signed long-term extensions during the offseason. Higgins has dealt with injuries and has missed at least five games each of the past two seasons. The receivers aren’t the only pass catchers that opposing defenses have to worry about, however. Tight end Mike Gesicki had 38 first downs on his 65 receptions while Noah Fant was signed less than a week into training camp.

Weaknesses

The task of keeping Burrow upright remains a work in progress. He has been sacked 196 times since being the top overall pick in 2020, second-highest in that span. Cincinnati will go into the season with two rookies starting at guard. Dylan Fairchild was expected to start immediately at left guard when he was taken in the third round in April, and Jalen Rivers could get the call at right guard. Patrick and Cody Ford are injured, and Cordell Volson is out for the season after having shoulder surgery. Rivers is a fifth-round pick and a converted offensive tackle.

Camp development

Rivers began training camp as a swing tackle, but may be the starting right guard.

Fantasy player to watch

Along with capturing the receiving triple crown, Chase had five 100-yard games and two streaks last season where he had a touchdown catch in at least three straight games.

