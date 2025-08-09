Bengals coach Zac Taylor prioritizes intrasquad competition over joint practices

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is prioritizing action in the preseason games while also creating some more intersquad competition.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Instead of conducting a joint practice against another NFL team, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is prioritizing action in the preseason games while also creating some more intersquad competition.

In between the Bengals’ preseason opener and the Aug. 18 Monday night game against the Washington Commanders, where the starters are expected to play again, Taylor said the Bengals will have some scrimmage-style competition between the offense and defense during six practices this week.

The Bengals are one of three teams that are not having a joint practice this year.

“I’m thankful this year we’re not doing that (joint practice),” Taylor said. “It’s really good for us to continue to put some install stuff in and tweak some stuff, as opposed to locking in on X opponent that you know that we’re gonna spend three days preparing for and practicing for and reviewing.

“We just get to spend that on ourselves. And I think that’s really needed right now for this group. That’s the way that this camp hit us this year with no practices against anybody else, just focusing on herself. I’m excited about it.”

In the preseason opener, a 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday, starting free safety Geno Stone left the game on the first drive with what Taylor described as a soft tissue injury.

Taylor said Stone is week to week. The Bengals don’t have a set backup at Stone’s position, and Taylor said that Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony will be in the mix.

“That’s a group that we’re looking to make sure we’re deep enough,” Taylor said. “They’re going to continue to get a lot of opportunities, certainly with Geno being out. It’s a good chance to really see where they’re at in their development. They’ve got to contribute on special teams. They’ve got to prove that they can walk in there and help us on defense as well. Those are guys that these next six practices will be really good for.”

Taylor said that it will be another important week for the Bengals’ offensive line competitions. Right guard has been between Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford. The Bengals have been mixing in different second-unit offensive linemen all summer.

“(It’s) very open,” Taylor said. “I think nothing is set in stone right now. There’s still a lot of opportunity. There are eight true practices and two games, so we’re going to utilize every one of them to gain all the information we can out of it.”

