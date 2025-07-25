With new contract, Ja’Marr Chase already playing hard at Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t participate in training camp last year as he tried to negotiate…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t participate in training camp last year as he tried to negotiate a contract extension.

While he went on to become the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches in the same season, Chase still felt like he missed something by not being a part of practices leading up to the first week of the season.

“I love to work,” Chase said. “I’m a workaholic. I love to work. Joe asked me today, am I tired? I said, ‘Call the play while I’m tired.’ At the end of the day, when it’s the fourth quarter and I’m tired, they’re not going to ask me if I’m tired. It’s all about how hard you can push yourself at the end of the day, especially on days like this. As long as you get 1% better each day, that’s how you improve.”

Chase was present at all of training camp last year, but he watched it from the sideline as a part of a hold-in. He went on to receive the lucrative contract he was looking for in March, but he bet on himself entering 2024 and played on his rookie contract.

He only received a few last-minute practice reps leading into the first week of the 2024 season. While he started a bit slow, Chase still had a terrific season. He was a unanimous All-Pro last season, finishing the year with 127 receptions for 1,708 receiving yards as well as 17 receiving touchdowns.

But Chase’s two worst games of the season were the first two weeks. That included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 2 at Kansas City after he thought a penalty should have been called for a hip-drop tackle on him.

“I had great legs last year,” Chase said. “Like I said, I love to work. At the end of the day, I get to work on stuff that I didn’t work on last year and getting that real feel from the (defensive back) and working on certain things that I wanted to do this year. I get a chance to do it in camp now instead of just doing it in games.”

Chase has been an active receiver and target of quarterback Joe Burrow during the first two training camp practices.

“There’s a reason you’re All-Pro at the end of the day and one of the best in the league,” Chase said. “So you’re supposed to have on and off switch and go out and do it.”

This season, as All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson enters the final year of his contract, he’s in a similar position as Chase was last season. Unlike Chase, Hendrickson isn’t present on the sidelines at Bengals practices. Hendrickson is working out in Florida as he tries to negotiate a new contract.

“I don’t really know much about what Trey got going on in his situation,” Chase said. “I’m not in his situation anymore. I’m sure everyone wants to be treated the same. That’s the hard part with stuff like this. End of the day, it’s not really him making the decision. I just wish the best for him and hope he pulls it off.”

