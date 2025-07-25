Vikings sideline Justin Jefferson with ‘very mild’ hamstring strain

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will keep wide receiver Justin Jefferson off the field for a while because…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will keep wide receiver Justin Jefferson off the field for a while because of a mild strain of his left hamstring.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said before practice on Friday that Jefferson would be re-evaluated next week. The two-time All-Pro, who has the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player’s first five years, felt some tightness in both of his legs during the team’s session on Thursday and cut short his participation as a precaution.

The Vikings later sent him for an MRI exam, which revealed what O’Connell described as a “very mild” strain of his left hamstring. O’Connell said he had no concern about Jefferson being ready for the season opener at Chicago on Sept. 8, which is more than six weeks away.

“We’re going to be really cautious, obviously,” O’Connell said. “I credit Justin just for his ability to recognize how he was feeling, and the fact we were able to avoid anything major.”

Considering his value to the team, the type of the injury and the demands of his position, Jefferson figures to miss more than just a few days of training camp practices.

“We’re going to want to be smart with him knowing we’ve got quite a bit of time to prepare,” O’Connell said. “We know Justin, at this point in his career, is going to be ready to roll.”

Jefferson said as much during his post-practice interview with reporters on Thursday, before the strain was diagnosed.

“Of course with the recent injuries I’ve had and the stuff I’ve gone through before, just taking precaution of just understanding it’s the second day of camp, not the 30th, so just making sure I’m really healthy and I’m good to go, especially when the season starts,” he said.

Jefferson suffered a strain of his right hamstring in 2023 that caused him to miss seven games. During that absence, Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon in what turned out to be his his final game with Minnesota.

Cousins forged a strong connection with Jefferson on just about every route and every place on the field, providing a measure of stability that sure didn’t hurt Jefferson’s immediate launch into the elite level of the sport. Now he’s caught passes from five quarterbacks over the last two years, and J.J. McCarthy will make it six this season.

“Business happens and things change, so I can’t really rely on just trying to have the same quarterback,” Jefferson said. “It’s just all about building with that quarterback I have at that moment, and I feel like just talking with J.J. and being his locker mate, he definitely has his head on straight and that confidence to go out there and perform every single week.”

Jefferson spent another offseason honing his techniques with a specific focus on beating those double coverages he faces so often, from his release off the line to the footwork at the top of his route. His work with McCarthy, naturally, includes a steady dose of persuasion to be willing to throw the ball his way when it might look at first like he’s not open.

“You definitely have to have patience. He’s pretty much a rookie. Last year doesn’t really count for him,” Jefferson said, adding: “But we do have the expectation of him being great, him coming out here every single day and working his butt off, and progressing every single day.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.