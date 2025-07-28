Titans waive 2022 1st-round pick WR Treylon Burks, who injured his right shoulder in practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans waived injured receiver Treylon Burks on Monday, two days after the former first-round…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans waived injured receiver Treylon Burks on Monday, two days after the former first-round draft pick injured his right shoulder while making a diving catch in practice.

Burks was the Titans’ first-round draft pick at No. 18 overall in 2022, a selection acquired by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Burks was hurt more often than not in his first three seasons out of Arkansas.

He’s considered the third consecutive first-round bust for the Titans, joining offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (2020) and cornerback Caleb Farley (2021).

Burks spent the offseason recovering from a partially torn knee ligament. He had his best season in 2022, catching 33 passes for 444 yards and a score. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the team’s injured reserve.

The Titans filled Burks’ roster spot by signing Ramel Keyton, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Keyton spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad and active roster last season. He played in eight games, mostly on special teams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.