Titans’ Treylon Burks suffers right shoulder injury during diving catch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks hurt his right shoulder on a diving catch out of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks hurt his right shoulder on a diving catch out of bounds Saturday in a practice at Nissan Stadium.

He got up and immediately grabbed at his right shoulder. Burks then walked to the locker room with training staff.

Coach Brian Callahan said in a statement that Burks was being evaluated for a shoulder injury: “We’ll have an update on his status at the appropriate time.”

NFL Network reported that Burks broke his collarbone and will have more tests.

Burks was the Titans’ first-round draft pick at No. 18 overall in 2022, a selection acquired by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Burks has been injured more often than not in his first three seasons out of Arkansas.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound receiver has started 17 of 27 games played out of a possible 51 since being drafted. Burks has caught 53 of 94 passes thrown to him for 699 yards and one touchdown catch.

Burks was knocked out on that TD catch in Philadelphia in 2022 and missed the next two games. He was carted off the field with a concussion in 2023 after trying to make a leaping catch late in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh.

He started training camp healthy and in good shape after being placed on injured reserve last October with a partially torn ACL.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.