Titans rookie QB Cam Ward will get much of the work with the 1st-team offense in camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will give rookie quarterback Cam Ward most of the work running the first-team offense in training camp, even as they hold off announcing the No. 1 overall draft pick as their starter.

That gives Ward and the Titans more time to speed up his development. This comes after coach Brian Callahan worked to make this a competition during the offseason and a move made easier by Will Levis choosing season-ending shoulder surgery.

“Obviously that’s going to be a huge part of his development over the course of the camp, and those other guys will fill in those other spots.” Callahan said Wednesday before the Titans ‘ first practice of camp. “I’ve generally really carried three quarterbacks a lot of years in camps and for that reason.”

Callahan rotated all quarterbacks during the offseason program. Then the Titans announced Monday that Levis is having surgery July 29, and Chad Brinker, the team’s president of football operations, and first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi said Tuesday they’re content with three quarterbacks in camp.

Ward said Levis made the best decision for himself and wishes his fellow quarterback a speedy recovery. The Titans placed Levis on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon.

“I really didn’t have a reaction. I focus on Cam Ward,” the rookie said of hearing about Levis having surgery.

Now it’s up to Ward, the top pick out of Miami, to take full control and show what he can do in his latest offense. The Titans will have joint practices with Tampa Bay and Atlanta ahead of preseason games to help Ward develop. Tennessee opens the season Sept. 7 at Denver.

The Titans selected Ward after the quarterback led the country with 39 touchdown passes and finished second with 4,313 yards passing while leading Miami to a 10-3 record. Ward also had only seven interceptions and completed 67.2% of his passes. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Ward sounds ready for this opportunity. Asked if he feels like a pro yet as camp starts, Ward said he felt like a pro when the Titans drafted him.

“I’ve been waiting on opportunity,” Ward said. “So you know I’m blessed. Not a lot of people get a chance to do what they love. So every time I wake up, I get a chance to step on the field and I’m excited whether it’s a good or bad day. You just got to take the wins with the losses.”

Training camp started with a session around 90 minutes to start ramping up the intensity for the day pads go on. Veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley said Ward handled himself well.

“We all know he can play at this point,” Ridley said.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said the usually talkative Ward was quieter Wednesday and focused on work. Simmons said the Titans have high expectations for the rookie and the veteran plans to do all he can to push the quarterback who wants to be great.

“We have a young quarterback who need the reps and wants the reps. That’s what it’s about,” Simmons said.

The other two quarterbacks on the roster are a pair of journeymen in Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Callahan was with Brandon Allen in Cincinnati, and the coach noted the 32-year-old quarterback has been in the NFL for around 10 years.

“He’s kind of seen all of all of what it means to be a quarterback in this league good and bad,” Callahan said of Allen. “He’s got a great feel for the system, for how to operate. He understands the role of the backup quarterback. He’s got a lot of experience he can share with Cam as well.”

Allen said helping Ward has the added benefit of making the veteran better: “Those two things go hand in hand.”

First practice issues

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. finished practice after being ill on the edge of the field. He said he felt better after needing to take a couple of minutes.

Roster moves

The Titans also placed OLB Lorenzo Carter on the reserve/retired list after he told team officials Monday he was retiring. They signed DL Timmy Horne and RB Jermar Jefferson.

