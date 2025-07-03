Steelers sign GM Omar Khan to 3-year extension after offseason that included signing Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed general manager Omar Khan to a three-year extension after an offseason that saw…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed general manager Omar Khan to a three-year extension after an offseason that saw the team bring in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers announced the deal Thursday that will keep Khan with Pittsburgh through the 2028 season. He was hired as the team’s GM in 2022.

“Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL draft, strategic trades, and free agency,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.”

Khan and coach Mike Tomlin are structuring their offense around Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP who’s returning for a 21st season. The 41-year-old Rodgers signed a one-year deal after a season in which Justin Fields and Russell Wilson combined to lead the Steelers to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

To bolster the receiver spot, Pittsburgh acquired two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle. The Steelers quickly signed him to a five-year deal to bring some stability at the position.

Earlier this week, the team acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Miami Dolphins for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The next order of business for Pittsburgh could be working out a new deal with star linebacker T.J. Watt. The four-time All-Pro and 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is getting ready to enter the final season of the four-year extension he signed in September 2021.

In April, Pittsburgh will host the NFL draft. The Steelers are scheduled to have a dozen selections to reshape their roster. A priority figures to be in finding a long-term solution at QB.

“I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the city of Pittsburgh and our great fans,” said Khan, who’s in his 25th season with the Steelers.

