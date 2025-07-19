Sports on TV for Sunday, July 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 20 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS2 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 20

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Czechia Grand Prix, Ostrovacice, Czechia

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

2:30 p.m.

FOX — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

5 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

11 p.m.

FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Noon

CBS — AVP: Week 6 – Day 2, New York

2 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 6 – Day 2, New York

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: LA Riot vs. Chicago Triplets, Dallas Power vs. Miami 305, DMV Trilogy vs. Detroit Amps, Houston Rig Hands vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Detroit

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France (Taped)

FLAG FOOTBALL (BOY’S)

Noon

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

FLAG FOOTBALL (GIRL’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

5 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

NBC — USAG: The U.S. Classic, Hoffman Estates, Ill. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 a.m.

NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

1 p.m.

NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Texas

ESPN2 — Detroit at Texas (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Newcastle

SAILING

11 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 7 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England

2 p.m.

CBS — SailGP: Event 7 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Hopman Cup Final; Bastad-ATP, Iasi-WTA Finals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

