Sports on TV for Sunday, July 20

Sunday, July 20
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Czechia Grand Prix, Ostrovacice, Czechia
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Toronto, Toronto
Noon
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
2:30 p.m.
FOX — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
5 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
7 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
11 p.m.
FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Noon
CBS — AVP: Week 6 – Day 2, New York
2 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 6 – Day 2, New York
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: LA Riot vs. Chicago Triplets, Dallas Power vs. Miami 305, DMV Trilogy vs. Detroit Amps, Houston Rig Hands vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Detroit
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France (Taped)
FLAG FOOTBALL (BOY’S)
Noon
ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
1 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
4 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio
FLAG FOOTBALL (GIRL’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
3 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
5 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland
7 a.m.
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland
6 p.m.
GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
NBC — USAG: The U.S. Classic, Hoffman Estates, Ill. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
9 a.m.
NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.
1 p.m.
NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Texas
ESPN2 — Detroit at Texas (StatCast)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Newcastle
SAILING
11 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 7 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England
2 p.m.
CBS — SailGP: Event 7 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Hopman Cup Final; Bastad-ATP, Iasi-WTA Finals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
