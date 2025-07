Sports on TV for Friday, July 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Hawthorn

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: War Ready vs. X-Rayted, Round of 64, Lexington, Ky.

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: La Familia vs. Stroh’s Squad, Round of 64, Lexington, Ky.

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at Winnipeg

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Loudenvielle / Peyragudes, France

6 a.m. (Saturday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Pau / Luchon-Superbagneres, France

FLAG FOOTBALL (BOY’S)

10 a.m.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

11 a.m.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

5 p.m.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

6 p.m.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

FLAG FOOTBALL (GIRL’S)

Noon

NFLN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Utah vs. Carolina, Fairfield, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Houston at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Dallas vs. Orlando, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Utah vs. Chicago, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Indiana vs. New Orleans, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British Isles Lions, Brisbane, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: Spain vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Bern, Switzerland

4:55 p.m.

FS2 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Peru, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Argentina vs. Chile, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Volts, Round Rock, Texas

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Canada v. Spain; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, Iasi-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Canada v. Spain; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, Iasi-WTA Quarterfinals

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Canada v. Greece; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Iasi-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Canada v. Greece; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Iasi-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge: From Indianapolis

