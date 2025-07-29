Raiders hoping Ashton Jeanty’s physical running style can hold up in the NFL

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty took a handoff Monday on the first day in full pads and appeared to…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty took a handoff Monday on the first day in full pads and appeared to be stopped for a short gain.

But somehow he wiggled free and avoided tacklers for at least a 10-yard gain.

It was a reminder of what he did at Boise State, using his low center of gravity and strength — he can squat more than 600 pounds — to break tackles on his way to a second-place finish for the Heisman Trophy.

And why the Las Vegas Raiders selected him sixth overall in this year’s draft, an unusually high pick for a running back in today’s NFL.

But how long can Jeanty hold up with such a physical running style, even with all the power packed into his 5-foot-8, 208-pound frame, remains to be seen.

The Raiders apparently are willing to find out.

“Ashton has his own unique style,” offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. “I don’t think we’re going to ever coach that out of him. I think he’s amazing after contact and that’s probably one of his biggest strengths. So our job right now is just getting him lined up, having him understand what our offense, what our scheme is and then let him go in terms of his running style.”

Boise State certainly did that.

Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing last season, coming up just 27 yards short of matching Barry Sanders’ college record set in his Heisman-winning season in 1988.

Perhaps more remarkable, Jeanty gained 1,970 yards after contact, which not only set the NCAA single-season record, but also by itself would have made him the nation’s leading rusher.

Jeanty said he makes sure he stays at his physical peak by adhering to a nutritional plan and getting the right amount of sleep in addition to his on-field work.

Something he is able to do now without the extra duties of classes and homework.

“That’s what’s most exciting, because you can become the best version of yourself,” Jeanty said. “You can devote all the time you want to the game of football. And this game, you get what you put in. I’m grateful for that and I’m going to keep putting in and getting out great things.”

Being available wasn’t a problem in college. He played 40 games over three seasons, missing only two in 2023 because of a leg injury.

If Jeanty remains healthy, he very well could deliver for the Raiders all that they hoped when they drafted him. He has shown elite footwork going back to organized team activities, but now with full-padded practices underway, there is even more attention to what he might accomplish.

And Jeanty hasn’t disappointed, earning rave reviews from coach Pete Carroll over his work the past two days. Carroll pointed to a shot that Jeanty took from linebacker Elandon Roberts on Tuesday that sent the back to the turf.

“Didn’t even faze him,” Carroll said. “A perfect reaction of a response. And then the next carry he busted.”

Jeanty carries a confidence that is easy to see, and he doesn’t appear overwhelmed by trying to prove he can excel at the sport’s highest level.

Nor does he seemed burdened by living up to expectations of being the highest-drafted running back since the New York Giants took Penn State’s Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018.

“He’s got all the God-given ability in the world,” linebacker Devin White said. “He can stop on a dime out (of) the backfield running routes, he can run in between the tackles and he knows how to stick his foot in the ground and go. He had a big run the other day, and he’s so little that you just see him just pop out and you’re like, ‘Gah-lee.’

“I love competing against him. When we did one-on-ones (Monday), I went with him every rep. I didn’t want nobody else.”

Jeanty is being counted on to not only boost a Las Vegas rushing attack that last season gained a league-worst 79.8 yards per game, but he has been working at catching passes either out of the backfield and lining up wide on the line of scrimmage.

And he has been working at special teams as a return specialist. The Raiders are using their best players in that area of the game, including star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

“Jeanty is doing great for us,” special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said. “He’s a natural catcher, which is the most important thing. You’ve got to have the ball first, but he’s got really, really good run skill. He’s just got an ability to square all defenders up. … When you can square somebody up, you can beat them both ways. He’s been impressive, and he acts like a rookie and he works like a rookie. So, to me, that’s straight respect for the vets, too.”

