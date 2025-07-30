QB Cam Ward and the Titans showing growing pains now that pads are on in training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Ward has thrown some very nice passes in his first full week of NFL training…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Ward has thrown some very nice passes in his first full week of NFL training camp with the Tennessee Titans.

With the Titans in pads back-to-back days, there’ve been interceptions, tipped balls and dropped passes.

Or as the rookie graded the offensive performance: “Very mid.”

The No. 1 overall draft pick said Wednesday it all starts with him.

“I just don’t think we’re at where we need to be,” Ward said. “But we got a little bit of time. So every day we get better as a whole.”

Ward and the Titans have a week to work on improving and cleaning up their issues before a joint practice Aug. 7 on the road against Tampa Bay. Ward was picked off three times Tuesday, then he had a ball tipped by linebacker Cody Barton and intercepted by cornerback Roger McCreary on Wednesday.

The rookie quarterback connected with wide receiver Calvin Ridley with a nice deep ball earlier in Wednesday’s practice. He also hit Jha’Quan Jackson in the hands on another deep throw that was dropped.

After plays, Ward often can be seen talking with his receivers. He also spends time after each practice working to perfect plays that didn’t work in practice.

Ward said that’s what quarterbacks should do to make sure receivers know what he’s seeing and they understand what he’s doing.

He spent time talking with veterans Tyler Lockett and Ridley during Wednesday’s practice.

“Lockett, he’s a vet in the league,” Ward said. “He’s one of the best route runners at the slot position, always been productive in every stop he had. So we got to learn just where I’m going to put the ball.”

Titans coach Brian Callahan isn’t worried about Ward bouncing back from a rough practice. It’s one of the many reasons Tennessee drafted Ward out of Miami.

“It’s just sort of how he’s wired,” Callahan said. “Everything about his mental makeup and how he operates when he makes mistakes is everything you’d want to see from a coaching perspective.”

One early issue has been balls getting tipped, especially when Ward throws sidearm. The rookie said he’s been throwing sidearm since he was 6 and had those passes tipped during high school and college. He expects more of the same in the NFL.

“I’m not real worried about that,” Ward said. “It’s ball. How you bounce back the next play. You just got to keep on stacking good points on top of each other.”

That even-keel demeanor is what his teammates like about their quarterback. Tight end Chig Okonkwo said Ward has been composed since his first day with the Titans, always ready to go.

“I don’t think anything phases him,” Okonkwo said. “It’s just every day is the same with him.”

Notes

Callahan said he texted back and forth with Will Levis after the quarterback’s surgery Tuesday for his injured right shoulder. The Titans coach said Levis: “seemed in good spirits, and it sounds like everything went well.” … Ridley went inside with a trainer after coming up limping a bit with his right lower leg. The Titans said he was being evaluated.

