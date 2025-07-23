Packers’ profits from operations rise 39.3% as they get $432.6 million from NFL in national revenue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ profits from operations rose 39.3% for the 2025 fiscal year, thanks…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ profits from operations rose 39.3% for the 2025 fiscal year, thanks largely to the record $432.6 million it received in national revenue from the NFL.

The NFL’s only publicly owned franchise revealed its expenses and revenues Wednesday, the same day the Packers opened training camp for the 2025 season.

Each of the NFL’s 32 teams received $432.6 million from the NFL, which mainly comes from the league’s TV contracts.

“I continue to be amazed by the popularity of the NFL and the league office’s ability to generate revenue,” outgoing Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said. “It’s impressive. A big part of it obviously is TV. How people watch TV is changing dramatically. NFL games and athletics or sports in general are the few things people watch live anymore.”

Murphy, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 earlier this month, is ending his 17-year run as the Packers’ president/CEO and handing the reins to Ed Policy during the franchise’s annual shareholders meeting Friday.

“I think any leader, any CEO wants to leave the organization in better shape than when he or she started,” Murphy said. “We were in pretty good shape when we started, but the numbers have grown dramatically.”

The Packers’ national revenue climbed 7.5%, from $402.3 million to $432.6 million. Their local revenue rose 13.7%, from $251.8 million to $286.4 million, as they benefited from having a ninth regular-season home game for the first time.

That added up to a 9.9% increase in total revenue, from $654.1 million to $719.1 million.

The Packers reported $635.4 million in expenses, up 7% from their 2024 total of $594 million.

Although the Packers’ profit from operations rose nearly 40% — from $60.1 million to $83.7 million — their net income actually dropped 12.5%. Their net income was $85.6 million, down from $98.1 million.

The reason for the discrepancy was a plunge in their non-operating income, which went from $38 million in 2024 to $1.9 million last year.

“That’s all market and investment related,” Murphy said. “The year before, we performed very well. This year obviously we’re down a little bit.”

