NBC names Ahmed Fareed as host for Big Ten football and Peacock’s NBA coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ahmed Fareed will host NBC’s Big Ten football studio show as well as Peacock’s NBA coverage on Monday nights. NBC Sports made the announcement on Tuesday.

Fareed was an occasional studio host during the first two years of NBC’s Big Ten package, but will move into the lead role with Maria Taylor becoming the host of the network’s NBA coverage on Tuesday night and Sunday night when the NFL season concludes.

Fareed hosted NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings from 2013-18.

During the Kentucky Derby in May, Fareed stepped in as host after Mike Tirico had to leave following an allergic reaction.

“Ahmed has repeatedly demonstrated his passion for storytelling, love of college football, and ability to meet the big moments,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said in a statement. “He’s a wonderful teammate who makes every event he touches feel bigger and forms an instant connection with his analysts. Ahmed’s leadership and presence will continue to be a tremendous asset to our coverage of these premier properties.”

Fareed is NBC Sports’ third NBA announcement in the past week. Taylor was named the main studio host and Grant Hill was hired as a game analyst last week.

