Minkah Fitzpatrick gets a $16.245 million signing bonus in his restructured Dolphins deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins agreed Sunday to a restructured contract that adds a…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins agreed Sunday to a restructured contract that adds a $16.245 million signing bonus to the All-Pro safety’s deal.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the restructured deal, which was first reported by ESPN.

The Dolphins acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Steelers last month that sent All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick, who became one of the top safeties in the NFL with the Steelers, returned to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018 and traded him away at his request in 2019.

There previously was no guaranteed money left on Fitzpatrick’s contract that runs through 2026. No years were added, but Rosenhaus said they’re seeking a multiyear extension.

The Dolphins cleared $11 million in cap space in the restructured deal by converting part of Fitzpatrick’s salary to a bonus, according to NFL Network. Fitzpatrick had $2 million of his 2026 salary moved up to this coming season. He is now due $17.5 million in 2025 and $15.6 million in 2026.

Fitzpatrick had signed a four-year extension with the Steelers in 2022 that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time and gave him $36 million in guarantees.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.