Jets’ Quinnen Williams leaves practice after tweaking calf, Braelon Allen sits out with sore knee

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams left practice early Thursday after tweaking a calf…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams left practice early Thursday after tweaking a calf muscle.

Williams was participating in individual drills when he felt discomfort in his lower leg. He walked into the facility under his own power, but sat out the rest of the practice session.

There was no immediate update from the Jets on Williams’ injury or if he might miss any time. Coach Aaron Glenn wasn’t scheduled to speak to reporters until Friday morning after practice.

The 27-year-old Williams is a key part of New York’s defense and a three-time Pro Bowl selection who was also an All-Pro during the 2022 season. He had six sacks last season, giving him 39 for his career since being drafted with the third overall pick in 2019 out of Alabama.

Williams anchors a new-look D-line for the Jets, who also have Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald, Rashad Weaver, Jay Tufele, Derrick Nnadi, Byron Cowart and youngsters such as Payton Page, Leonard Taylor and Eric Watts competing for spots.

Second-year running back Braelon Allen missed his second consecutive practice with soreness in his left knee.

Allen, who ran for 334 yards and two touchdowns last season as a complement to Breece Hall, was having a standout camp before the knee issue.

Glenn said Tuesday the Jets held him out that day since the team had off Wednesday and that would give Allen two days to rest “and then we will reevaluate as we go forward and see when he will be available for practice.” Allen spent Thursday on the sideline with his left leg in a sleeve.

Good Folk

Nick Folk, reunited with the Jets after signing Wednesday, had a perfect practice debut.

The 40-year-old kicker, who played for the franchise from 2010 through 2016, made all six of his field goal attempts during practice. He’s competing with Harrison Mevis, who missed two of his six tries.

Folk, nicknamed “Folk Hero” by former coach Rex Ryan for his penchant for making big kicks, looked right at home back in New Jersey except for one thing: his jersey number. After wearing No. 2 throughout his previous stint with the Jets, Folk is wearing No. 18 this time around because backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is wearing No. 2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.