Jets’ Justin Fields ‘relieved’ after dislocated toe injury scare

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is “relieved” his dislocated toe wasn’t a more serious injury that could’ve sidelined him for a significant part of training camp.

Fields, scheduled to be the Jets’ starter, was injured last Thursday during practice when a teammate accidentally stepped on his right foot and dislocated one of his toes. The quarterback sat out practice the next day, did 7-on-7 drills last Saturday and then after a day off, returned to 11-on-11 team drills Monday.

He was again leading the offense Tuesday, when the Jets were in pads for a second day in a row.

“I’m very relieved,” Fields said in his first comments to reporters since the injury. “God was definitely looking out. I’m just blessed to be here today, blessed to be on the practice field.”

Jets fans and social media were sent into a panic when the injury occurred and Fields was carted from the field to the facility, where he had multiple tests before the team announced the diagnosis a few hours later.

“We get our feet stepped on all the time at practice, so it just felt normal at first when I first got stepped on,” Fields said. “Tried walking off and it felt weird, like something was almost stuck in my toe. So, I didn’t really know what to think. I just knew something was wrong. So, I just went to the sidelines, got carted, and got the MRI and X-ray. And, luckily, they said I just dislocated it.

“So, God was definitely looking out that day, but I’m glad to be back on the field working.”

His quick return relieved fears from fans that it could be an even more significant injury.

“Yeah, my phone blew up a little bit, of course,” Fields said with a slight smile. “But like I said, once I got the results back, everything was all good after that.”

Fields said a protective covering was placed in his right cleat by head athletic trainer Dave Zuffelato and he’ll wear it during the next several weeks as he continues to heal.

“Almost like a little steel toe, but it’s a plastic toe,” Fields said while knocking on the shoe.

Fields said he felt his mobility was a bit limited the first few days. But he ran a handful of times during practice Tuesday and showed no signs of the injury.

Overall, it wasn’t a great day for Fields and the offense, who were mostly outplayed by the defense. Fields also had a few receivers drop passes. But he ended the team period in a two-minute drive by connecting with rookie tight end Mason Taylor in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

“I think we started off very slow at the start,” Fields said. “At the end of practice, the last period, I think we ramped it up a bit. Definitely want to come out with a stronger start. We can’t warm up to things, we can’t have a few bad reps and then bring it all up and talk with each other then decide to, ‘All right, let’s go.’ It’s got to be right out the gate.”

