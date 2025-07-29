Giants hope their new-look secondary comes with more interceptions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Not a lot went right for the New York Giants last season when they tied…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Not a lot went right for the New York Giants last season when they tied for the worst record at 3-14, got outscored by 142 points and the offense ranked third last in the NFL.

Their top-10 pass defense was a bright spot, thanks in large part to edge rushers such as Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns and stout lineman Dexter Lawrence. The secondary played its part, too, and should be better this year after the signings of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland.

“We can do so much with them: We’re bringing in two vets that know how to play the game,” cornerback Dru Phillips said last week. “We may put a (different) scheme in and they’re brand new here, but they came in like they knew it. They’ve played this type of stuff before at a high level, so you can experiment with a lot of new stuff and you can have a lot of versatility. With these guys, we can switch it up any play. We can all play man, zone, blitz. We’re all almost interchangeable in a way.”

Changes on defense also come with a couple of new assistants in charge. Jeff Burris took over as cornerbacks coach and Marquand Manuel as secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

“I like them a lot,” cornerback Deonte Banks said. “I like how they teach.”

One of the goals is to produce more takeaways, which is certainly a challenge in a quarterback-studded NFC East featuring Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. But something has to give on that side of the ball after only Cleveland had few interceptions last season than the Giants’ five.

Enter Holland, who has a handful in his four-year pro career with Miami and always keeps his mind on attacking the football.

“Seeking out the ball, punching the rock out in any way, shape or form, disrupt the quarterback — that’s basically what it is,” Holland said. “(It is) having the ball at the front of your mind and straining. That’s how the takeaways happen.”

This time early in training camp is a chance for Adebo, Holland, Tyler Nubin, Phillips, Banks and fellow defensive back Cor’Dale Flott to develop some chemistry before facing Daniels and the Commanders in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

The comfort level began building during spring workouts, and Holland noticed Adebo — a fellow member of the 2021 draft class who has played for New Orleans — has some similar mannerisms. They also think the game the same.

“I kind of understand how he plays,” Holland said. “Being next to him, playing on the same side of him, sometimes I can tell what he’s going to end up doing just based on how he plays.”

Adebo, Holland and Nubin are expected to start and have gotten practice snaps with the first team accordingly. With Phillips at the nickel spot, Flott and Banks are vying for the other outside cornerback position.

Asked what it would take to keep his starting role, Banks said Tuesday, “Just be me. Be better.”

He is far from alone in that respect if the Giants are going to take a step forward and win more games this season.

Nabers leaves practice

Malik Nabers got banged up during a running play at practice Tuesday. The second-year receiver appeared to be favoring his left shoulder after getting up and walking off the field.

Initial reports indicated Nabers avoided serious injury, though no official update is expected to come until Thursday when the team resumes camp.

